Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien returns September 14, and the program will visit seven states considered key battlegrounds in the November election. Host O’Brien will set foot in Nevada and Pennsylvania, and correspondents will have boots on the ground in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin – “all seeking to discover the issues that could impact votes,” according to producer Hearst Media Production Group.

It is season 10 of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.

“Our presidential battleground state tour epitomizes the show’s mission to go beyond the campaign rhetoric and find out what concerns and perspectives voters say are likely to sway their votes,” said Rita Hagen Aleman, HMPG executive producer, news and documentary development.

O’Brien, the CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2023. She has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC and NBC, and hosted programs on Fox and A&E.