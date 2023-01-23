Hearst Renews Weekly ‘Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien’ for Two More Seasons

Hearst Television has picked up weekly political series Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, which is produced by its sister company Hearst Media Production Group, for two more seasons. Hearst also has reupped Sony Pictures Television to distribute the show for two more seasons.

Sony is now taking Matter of Fact out to the rest of the country to be renewed. Now in its eighth season, Matter of Fact is cleared on stations covering 95% of the U.S. The show has welcomed such guests as John Legend, Danny Trejo, Donal Logue, Roxanne Gay, Jemele Hill and many journalists, authors and political experts.

“Matter of Fact has been a solid performer, attracting a diverse and coveted younger audience, as well as political advertising dollars – a key revenue driver for local stations. We’re proud to work with Hearst Media Production Group and extend our longstanding agreement to distribute the show and are looking forward to taking it out to buyers later this month,” said Zack Hernandez, SVP, Syndication Sales, Sony Pictures Entertainment, in a statement.

According to Sony, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien has grown by 5% in the 2022-23 TV season, averaging nearly 1.2 million total viewers each week.

“Soledad and the team are at the top of their game in providing compelling, meaningful and relevant content,” said Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group, also in a statement. “Matter of Fact has an incredibly loyal following and that audience continues to grow.”

O’Brien will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in May. ■