Matt Glassman Named NBC News VP of Regional Editorial

Matt Glassman, WRC Washington news director, is joining NBC News as VP of regional editorial. It’s a new role and its focus is on driving reporting and expanded coverage between NBC News and NBCU Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations across the country.

“Matt’s role reflects our growing ambitions to work more closely with our local stations, tapping our boots on the ground to deepen and elevate our coverage of breaking news, politics, the economy, investigations, and big news events from the election to the Olympics,” said Rebecca Blumenstein, president, editorial, NBC News, in a memo to staff. “As part of his role, Matt will also collaborate closely with our affiliated stations, who are critical partners on breaking news and beyond.”

Blumenstein referred to Glassman as “the connective tissue between national and local.”

Glassman has spent almost 25 years at WRC, known as NBC4 and part of the NBC group. He was named news director in October after a run as assistant news director. “He understands the incredible resource of local news, how the stations operate, and will be fully entrenched in identifying and amplifying editorial opportunities that leverage resources on both ends,” said Blumenstein.

Glassman will remain in DC.