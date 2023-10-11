Matt Glassman, Daniela Llargues Named News Directors at WRC, WZDC Washington

Matt Glassman, WRC Washington assistant news director, and Daniela Llargues, WCDC Washington assistant news director, have been named news directors at their respective stations, which are known as NBC4 and Telemundo 44. Both report to Mike Goldrick, VP of news at WRC-WZDC.

The stations are owned by NBCUniversal.

“Matt Glassman has been so critical to our successes over the past 10+ years as Assistant News Director. His impact in the newsroom and in so many other departments can be seen and felt every day. So, to match his title to the true scope of his role, we’re naming Matt News Director of NBC4,” said Goldrick in a memo to staff.

“Daniela has lived and breathed Telemundo since her days with ZGS and has been with T44 since the start,” Goldrick added. “She will continue to focus the team on delivering the best Breaking News, Weather and community coverage for the DMV’s growing Spanish language news audience.”

TV Spy previously reported the promotions of Glassman and Llargues.

NBC4 is a ratings beast in DMA No. 8. Telemundo 44 launched in 2018. The station was previously owned by ZGS Communications.

NBC4-Telemundo 44 are based on Nebraska Avenue in Washington’s Upper Northwest neighborhood.