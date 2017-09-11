Telemundo Launching a Washington O&O in December

Roughly two months after launching a San Diego station, the Telemundo Station Group is in the process of creating its next O&O – this one in Washington, D.C.



In an internal memo obtained by B&C, Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of WRC, the Washington NBC O&O, announced plans to launch the new Telemundo station in December. The two stations, both of which are owned by NBCUniversal, will operate from WRC’s current facility, Bradford said.



“This project will expand NBC Washington news staff with a new team of Spanish-speaking and bilingual journalists to launch the new station. Both news teams will serve Spanish- and English-speaking viewers in the greater Washington, D.C. region,” Bradford said in the memo.



"I’m excited about the opportunity for both stations to work together to deliver English-and Spanish-speaking viewers in our market the outstanding news, weather, investigative and consumer reporting they deserve. Our relationships in the D.C. community runs deep, and adding resources to serve our Spanish-speaking viewers will make us all stronger,” she said.



ZGS Communications, which runs Washington’s existing Telemundo affiliate, WZDC, sold the station’s spectrum in the FCC auction earlier this year, opening up the opportunity for a new O&O, according to a Telemundo group spokesperson.



The Washington station will be Telemundo’s second new O&O this year. The group’s new San Diego station lit up July 1.