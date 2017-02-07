NBC Launching Telemundo-Owned Station in San Diego

NBC is launching a Telemundo-owned station in San Diego, which the group will operate in conjunction with its NBC O&O, KNSD.

NBC Owned Televison Stations, which owns Telemundo, won’t confirm the move. But an ad issued by the company for a VP of sales says it all.

“NBCUniversal is launching a new Telemundo-owned station in San Diego. This is an exciting project that will expand NBC 7 / KNSD’s news staff with a new team of Spanish-speaking and bilingual journalists to launch the new station,” it said. “Both news teams will serve local Spanish- and English-speaking viewers. The new Telemundo station team will work closely with KNSD team members in NBC 7’s new state-of-the-art facility in Kearny Mesa, California.”

XHAS, which is owned by Entravision, is the market's current Telemundo affiliate.

The move comes amidst other changes in San Diego TV. Having lost its CW affiliation, XETV is shuttering the station's operations, including local news production, and will start airing Gala TV May 31. The rights to CW programming now belong to KFMB, the market’s CBS affiliate, which will air it on a digital subchannel starting in September.