Mario Lopez-Hosted ‘Blank Slate’ Starts on Game Show Network January 8

Mario Lopez hosts Blank Slate, based on a word-association board game, which premieres January 8 on Game Show Network. It is scheduled in the 6 p.m. slot.

Lopez is host of Access Hollywood and Access Daily on NBC. He played Slater on Saved By the Bell and has hosted Candy Crush on CBS and The X Factor on Fox. He also hosts the radio programs On with Mario Lopez and iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.

Blank Slate sees a team of two friends and a comedian guest-answer trivia. The comedians switch teams in round two, and round three sees the trailing team pick the comedian partner they believe will help them come back.

The winning team moves on to the bonus round.

The board game, from USAopoly, bills itself as “The Game Where Great Minds Think Alike.”

Blank Slate is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production with Rane Laymance the executive producer, along with Richard Gerrits and Laura Robinson for Heath Street Media.