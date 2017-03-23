Mario Lopez to Host CBS’ ‘Candy Crush’

Mario Lopez has been tapped to host CBS’ Candy Crush, the network announced Thursday.



The live action game show, which is based on the popular game franchise of the same name, will premiere July 9.



“Mario Lopez is a perfect fit to host Candy Crush. As a big fan of the game and a competitor by nature, his larger-than-life enthusiasm matches the size and scope of our show,” said executive producer Matt Kunitz.



In the show, teams of two people will compete on interactive game boards, using their bodies to move game pieces to make matches.



Candy Crush comes from Pulse Creative in association with Lionsgate Television, King.com Ltd. and CBS Television Studios. Along with Kunitz, Peter Levin, Russell Binder, John Quinn, Nicki Sheard, VP Brand at King, and Sebastian Knutsson, chief creative officer at King.