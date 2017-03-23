CBS Renews 18 Series for 2017-2018

CBS has announced early renewals of 18 series for the 2017-2018 season. The network said additional returning series pick-ups for next season will be announced at a later date.

Five freshman shows are part of CBS’ early renewals, including Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts.

Others being renewed include comedies The Big Bang Theory, Life in Pieces and Mom.

Renewed dramas include Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and Scorpion.

Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes are also on the renewal list.

CBS will announce its fall 2017-2018 schedule on Wednesday, May 17, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.