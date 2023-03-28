Game Show Network Touts New Series In Upfront Pitch

As part of its upfront pitch, Sony’s Game Show Network said it has greenlit four new daily series.

The new shows are Split Second, based on the format from game show legend Monty Hall and hosted by John Michael Higgins: Blank Slate, hosted by Mario Lopez, Ridiculous (working title) based on a UK riddle game and Hey Yahoo! hosted by actor Tom Cavanagh, based on the most popular searches on Yahoo,

Those series would join a lineup that also in January added Master Minds and Switch.

Game Show Network said it will produce 275 hours of shows in 2023, up 26% from last year.

The network claims that its game shows deliver high levels of live viewing and commercial retention.

That goes for Sony Pictures Television’s venerable syndicated game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune as well.

In the upfront Sony is also selling Craig Ferguson’s late night talk show Channel Surf, along with The Good Doctor, S.W.A.T., Seinfeld, The Goldbergs and King of Queens. ■