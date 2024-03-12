Margaret Orr, WDSU New Orleans Chief Meteorologist, Sets Retirement

Margaret Orr, chief meteorologist at WDSU New Orleans, has announced her retirement. She has spent 45 years at WDSU and will sign off March 29.

Orr joined WDSU in 1979 and was promoted to chief meteorologist in 2009. “From blue skies to severe weather, Margaret has dedicated decades to ensuring all of us here in Southeast Louisiana are informed and safe,” said WDSU News Director Melissa Dart on WDSU.com. “It's been an honor watching her lead the WDSU First Warning Weather team as we serve this incredible community.”

Orr is a native of New Orleans and graduated from Louisiana State University and the Mississippi State Broadcast Meteorology program.

“We are immensely grateful for the years of dedication, expertise and community service that Margaret has contributed to Southeast Louisiana. Her retirement marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to be an inspiration to us all,” WDSU general manager Mike Neelly said.

In 2022, Orr was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

“My purpose has always been to be a positive light while the weather is benign, and to be here when the weather is bad,” Orr said. “I grew up here. I consider the people here my family. I always want to keep them safe and prepared for anything that comes our way.”

Hearst Television owns WDSU. Orr’s successor has not been named.