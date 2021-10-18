Michael Neelly Named WDSU New Orleans President/General Manager

Michael L. Neelly, president and general manager of WAPT Jackson, Mississippi, has been named president and general manager of WDSU New Orleans. Both stations are owned by Hearst Television.

Neelly starts immediately. He succeeds Joel Vilmenay atop WDSU, with Vilmenay named general manager of CBS’s stations in Los Angeles.

Neelly has been the general manager at WAPT since 2016. Before that, he was news director at WLKY Louisville and WLWT Cincinnati.

“Mike has done outstanding work at WAPT, leading the station in making significant contributions to the local community,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “New Orleans is an extraordinary television market with an audience that appreciates a commitment to impactful local journalism. Mike brings a great depth of experience and a proven record of success to the role. He and the WDSU team are well positioned to grow the station to new heights.”

Prior to joining Hearst TV, Neelly was an executive producer at stations in Fort Myers, Florida and Portland, Maine.

WAPT has not named a new general manager.