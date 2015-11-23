Hearst Ups Michael Neelly to President, GM of WAPT Jackson

Hearst Television has elevated Michael L. Neelly to president and general manager of WAPT-TV, its ABC affiliate in Jackson, Miss., effective Jan. 1.

Neelly, who worked as a photojournalist and producer in Jackson in the early 1990s, is a longtime Hearst executive who had been news director at WLWT-TV in Cincinnati since 2012. He also served as news director of WLKY-TV, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Louisville, Ky., for 12 years.

“For the last fifteen years, Mike has successfully led two Hearst Television news operations to new heights, building award-winning newscasts, increasing audience, and launching new digital products,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television’s president. “His accomplishments, coupled with his strong leadership style and deep Mississippi roots, make Mike an excellent successor to carry on the overall growth and commitment to the local community that has been a hallmark of the WAPT team during Stuart Kellogg’s tenure.”

At WAPT, Neelly takes over for Stuart Kellogg, who recently announced his retirement.