WAPT Jackson President/GM Stuart Kellogg to Retire

Stuart Kellogg, WAPT-TV Jackson, Miss. president and general manager, will retire at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 25 years leading the station, an ABC affiliate owned by Hearst Television.

His successor will be announced at a later date.

“Working for Hearst Television and with the professionals at WAPT are the highlights of my 40 years in TV,” Kellogg said. “I will dearly miss the men and women who work so hard to serve our viewers. I’m excited, however, to start a new chapter. I’ll be working with various ministries, writing and collaborating on projects with my wife Beth, who has been my rock.”

Kellogg began his four-decade television career as a weathercaster in Syracuse, N.Y., where he went to college. He served as news director of KFOR Oklahoma City and KXAS Dallas before joining WAPT.

With Kellogg at the helm, WAPT won numerous regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and Associated Press regional broadcast TV award in addition to four regional Emmys. One of those Emmys came for the station’s 162 hours of wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“During Stuart’s tenure, WAPT has achieved record ratings and revenue,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “He has exemplified the qualities that enable a manager to make a television station a market leader: an appreciation for outstanding journalism, a commitment to the public-service obligations of local broadcasters, a can-do spirit, and strong leadership.”