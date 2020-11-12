WAPT Expands Annual Turkey Drive

16 WAPT has expanded its ninth annual Turkey Drive 16, which starts on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Jackson, Mississippi ABC affiliate has added donation locations as well as a virtual donation as an option to "address the increased local need due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Drop-offs can be made at Kroger locations in Clinton, Madison, Brandon, Byram and I-55 in Jackson, Mississippi from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who wish to make a contactless donation can make a "virtual turkey donation" by visiting WAPT.com. If donating in person, shoppers are encouraged to follow MSDH guidelines by wearing a mask, frequently washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.

All donations benefit the Mississippi Food Network, which distributes the food to local families in need.

“Every year, our viewers set a new precedent for generosity with record-breaking donations. This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that generosity is needed more than ever, and we encourage everyone to give whatever they can,” said Mike Neelly, president and GM, 16 WAPT.