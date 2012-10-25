Hearst TV Names New News Directors in Cincy, Louisville

Mike Neelly has been named news director at WLWT Cincinnati.

He starts Nov. 12 and vacates the news director post at WLKY Louisville; both stations

are part of Hearst TV.





He will be replaced by Andrea Stahlman at WLKY.





"WLWT News 5 is fortunate to welcome a news director

with Mike's extensive experience and outstanding track record of success,"

said Richard Dyer, WLWT president and general manager. "With his

exceptional leadership skills and strong news instincts, Mike is perfectly

suited to build on the foundation of ratings growth and momentum for WLWT News

5."





Neelly started at WLKY in March 1997 as assistant news

director after stints at WBBH-WZVN Ft. Myers and WCSH Portland.





"I have been very fortunate to have spent the past 12

years working at a great Hearst station in Louisville where we fought our way

to news leadership," said Neelly. "To now be able to move to WLWT is

very special. I look forward to working with the talented WLWT News 5 team and

building on the foundation of growth and momentum. Cincinnati is a wonderful

fit for my family and me and keeps us in a region we have grown to love for

nearly two decades."





Stahlman, WLKY's longtime assistant news director, starts

Nov. 12 in her new role.





"For the past 12 years as WLKY's assistant news

director, Andrea has played a key role in WLKY's tremendous success," said

Glenn Haygood, WLKY president/general manager. "Her promotion is well

deserved recognition of her solid news judgment, commitment to journalistic

ethics, and her dedication to the principles that make Hearst Television a

leader in our industry."





Stahlman began her career at WLKY in late 1993 as weekend

assignment editor.





"The opportunity to guide Greater Louisville's most

honored news team is both exciting and humbling," said Stahlman.

"Whether it's on-air, on our website or on your mobile device, I look

forward to building upon the great efforts that have already been established,

and to continuing to provide local viewers with the kind of quality journalism

that serves them well in their daily lives."