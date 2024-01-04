Luis Silberwasser of TNT Sports Named ‘B+C MCN’ Sports Executive of the Year

TNT Sports’s new seven-year multimedia deal with NASCAR, reached in November, capped off a slam-dunk year for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned division’s chairman and CEO, Luis Silberwasser.

The NASCAR agreement added the popular stock-car racing circuit to an already impressive portfolio of domestic pro and college sports-media rights under Silberwasser’s tutelage that include the NHL, NBA, the NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball tournament and the United States Soccer Federation airing across several WBD-owned cable channels including TNT, TBS and truTV.

On the distribution front, Silberwasser in 2023 helped spearhead TNT Sports’s expansion into the live sports event streaming platform with the fall launch of the Bleacher Report Sports add-on tier through streaming service Max.

Silberwasser also leads WBD’s sports priorities overseas, including TNT Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland as well as Eurosport, which controls European rights to the 2024 Olympic Games, English Premier League and UEFA Champions League soccer, combat sports including the UFC, boxing and WWE events and Premiership Rugby.

Under Silberwasser’s watch, TNT Sports continued to influence sports media with original sports event content in 2023 such as its long-running exclusive The Match golf tournament featuring both pro golfers and celebrities, as well as Emmy Award-winning studio stalwart Inside the NBA.

In recognition of his stellar efforts in the television sports arena, Broadcasting+Cable Multichannel News has named Luis Silberwasser its 2024 Sports Executive of the Year. Read more about him in the upcoming February issue of B+C MCN available in late February.