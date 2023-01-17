Live Sports Starts on HBO Max as U.S., New Zealand Women Face Off in Soccer

The U.S. women’s national soccer team faces off against the New Zealand squad in Wellington January 18, with the match streaming on HBO Max. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.

HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery called it the first domestic live sports coverage on HBO Max.

Luke Wileman will provide play-by-play for the match, and Julie Foudy and Melissa Ortiz will be in the booth, too. The pregame comes from Sara Walsh and former soccer standouts Shannon Boxx, DaMarcus Beasley and Foudy.

New Zealand hosts the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia. The action starts in July.

The U.S. and New Zealand, the latter known as the Football Ferns, face off again January 21 at Eden Park in Auckland, with the match again streaming on HBO Max. There is a 10 p.m. ET kickoff January 20 for Stateside viewers.

Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Emily Fox and Becky Sauerbrunn are on the U.S. squad.

HBO Max will have the U.S. men’s soccer team when it plays Serbia January 25. TNT will air U.S. versus Colombia on January 28.

HBO Max and TNT will have more than 20 U.S. men’s and women’s team soccer matches every year in a new eight-year rights agreement between WBD Sports and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The U.S. women won the 2019 World Cup, with the Americans defeating the Netherlands in the final. The U.S. men lost in the World Cup Round of 16 to the Netherlands in December. ■