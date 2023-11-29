NASCAR Steers Races To Prime Video as Part of New TV Rights Deals

Five NASCAR Cup races will air on Amazon Prime Video under the new TV deal, with other races televised on NBC, USA and TNT.

NASCAR became the latest sports organization to move some of its televised events to streaming, signing a seven-year rights deal with Amazon Prime Video that revs up in 2025.

NASCAR said it is also continuing its relationships with NBC Sports and Fox and returning Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT to the mix.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sports Business Journal said NASCAR will garner $7.7 billion through the end of the agreements.

Prime Video will be the exclusive home of five NASCAR Cup Series races per year.

“With their compelling innovations in streaming multiple live feeds and data-driven insights, Prime Video has quickly become a staple in the homes of millions of consumers and sports fans throughout the country, including many NASCAR fans,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “We are thrilled to pair our proven ability to bring a large-scale audience of passionate fans with Prime Video’s potential to introduce our sport to new viewers utilizing their unique platform beginning in 2025.”

Amazon has already captured the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and last week streamed the league’s first Black Friday game.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement and power of NASCAR to our Prime members, with five Cup Series races coming to Prime Video each season, starting in 2025,” said Jay Marine, VP and global head of sports for Prime Video. “NASCAR Cup Series racing is an iconic American tradition, and it will be a sensational addition to the lineup of premium live sports on Prime Video.”

Prime Video is also committed to increasing original content for NASCAR fans, and will be the home of an upcoming documentary from NASCAR Studios chronicling NASCAR’s special Garage 56 entry at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NBC Sports remains the exclusive home of the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races. The races will appear on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

“We are thrilled that the NASCAR champion will continue to be crowned on our platforms for years to come,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. “Whether it’s the unpredictability of a superspeedway, a Playoff cutoff race, or the championship finale, NBC Sports will use its wide array of platforms to present the dramatic conclusion to every NASCAR season for what will be 17 years at the end of this extension.”

Under its new deal, TNT Sports will be the exclusive home for five NASCAR Cup Series races that will appear in consecutive weeks each summer during the seven year deal.

The races will also be streamed on Max’s B/R Sports add-on tier.

TNT has had a 32-year relationship with NASCAR but hasn't televised live races since 2014. The new agreement also provides expansive digital rights for content streaming

“We are thrilled to welcome NASCAR back to TNT Sports, and build on our rich, shared history of providing immersive fan experiences that only our world-class team can deliver,” Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said. “This agreement expands our portfolio of premium sports content throughout the summer and further elevates Max and our leading linear networks. We look forward to utilizing all of our resources to create new opportunities for compelling storytelling that connects with our fans, as we present the thrilling action and excitement on the track in innovative ways throughout the entire NASCAR season.”