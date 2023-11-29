Amazon Prime’s Black Friday NFL Game Drew 9.61 Million Viewers

(Image credit: Miami Dolphins v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. #23 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets during a football game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins pummeled the New York Jets on Black Friday.

Amazon Prime Video’s first Black Friday NFL game drew an average of 9.61 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Using the custom live streaming reports that Nielsen compiles for Amazon including data from Amazon’s servers, the game averaged 10.83 million viewers.

The Friday-afternoon game was the highest rated show on TV among young viewers 18-34 and adults 18-49.

The game was a blowout, with the Miami Dolphins trouncing the New York Jets, but for Amazon, commerce was a big deal.

During the game, Amazon ran ads that were targeted, interactive and shoppable, with many featuring QR codes that could take viewers to special Black Friday deals.

“Prime Video’s first Black Friday Football game welcomed meaningful successes across Amazon’s many touchpoints with fans and customers,” Jay Marine, VP and global head of sports for Amazon, said. “We’re beyond proud of this new tentpole event we’ve created with the NFL, and how so many parts of Amazon worked to create a fun and innovative production that surrounded football, family, shopping, food and music. We look forward to building this Black Friday game into one of America’s great annual sports traditions.”