Amazon Prime’s Black Friday NFL Game Drew 9.61 Million Viewers
Blowout was a shopping-fest for advertisers
Amazon Prime Video’s first Black Friday NFL game drew an average of 9.61 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
Using the custom live streaming reports that Nielsen compiles for Amazon including data from Amazon’s servers, the game averaged 10.83 million viewers.
The Friday-afternoon game was the highest rated show on TV among young viewers 18-34 and adults 18-49.
The game was a blowout, with the Miami Dolphins trouncing the New York Jets, but for Amazon, commerce was a big deal.
During the game, Amazon ran ads that were targeted, interactive and shoppable, with many featuring QR codes that could take viewers to special Black Friday deals.
“Prime Video’s first Black Friday Football game welcomed meaningful successes across Amazon’s many touchpoints with fans and customers,” Jay Marine, VP and global head of sports for Amazon, said. “We’re beyond proud of this new tentpole event we’ve created with the NFL, and how so many parts of Amazon worked to create a fun and innovative production that surrounded football, family, shopping, food and music. We look forward to building this Black Friday game into one of America’s great annual sports traditions.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
