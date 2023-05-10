Amazon Gets Jets-Dolphins for First Black Friday NFL Game
Game will be available free via streaming
The New York Jets, with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Miami Dolphins will play in the first Black Friday NFL football game, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The game — played the day after Thanksgiving, a big day for holiday shopping — will be streamed free to all viewers and kick off at 3 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” Marie Donoghue, VP of global sports video at Amazon, said. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”
Prime Video will be starting its second season as the exclusive national carrier of Thursday Night Football.
The full Thursday Night Football schedule is expected to be released Thursday.
Amazon said its Black Friday coverage will feature its Thursday Night Football on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung. Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.