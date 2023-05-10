Amazon Gets Jets-Dolphins for First Black Friday NFL Game

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets in action in 2022.

The New York Jets, with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Miami Dolphins will play in the first Black Friday NFL football game, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The game — played the day after Thanksgiving, a big day for holiday shopping — will be streamed free to all viewers and kick off at 3 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” Marie Donoghue, VP of global sports video at Amazon, said. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

Prime Video will be starting its second season as the exclusive national carrier of Thursday Night Football.

The full Thursday Night Football schedule is expected to be released Thursday.

Amazon said its Black Friday coverage will feature its Thursday Night Football on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung. Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks.