Amazon To Stream NFL Game On Black Friday For Free

Amazon announced that during Thanksgiving Day weekend it will stream the National Football League game on Black Friday for free, without requiring viewers to sign up for Amazon Prime Video.

The game–on one of the year’s busiest shopping days–is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on November 24.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of Sports. “We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

Last season was the first with the national Thursday Night Football package streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. (Games continue to be broadcast in the competing teams’ home markets.)

Amazon’s TNF announcing team of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung will cover the on-field action.

There will also be a pre-game show hosted by Charissa Thompson with Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks, and Michael Smith. ■