Amazon To Stream NFL Game On ‘Black Friday’ Next Season

Amazon, which already streams Thursday night National Football League games, will add a game on Black Friday next season.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days during the holiday season, creating a big commerce opportunity for Amazon Prime Video.

The game is set to appear at 3 p.m. ET on November 24, 2023 the day after Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as ‘Black Friday’ is one of the most important days of the year for their business."

So far this season Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is average 10.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen, down from last year when it was on Fox. But viewing is up among young viewers, posting a 38% gain among 18 to 34 year olds.

“Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural ‘Black Friday’ game, starting next year,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports, Prime Video. “’Black Friday’ is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game.” ■