Amazon 'Thursday Night Football' Viewer Average Up 37% Over 2021 in Week 4
Miami-vs.-Cincinnati game averaged 11.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen, a big uptick over week 4 of the 2021 season, when 'TNF' was only shown on cable's NFL Network
In week 4, Amazon more than held its own as the exclusive stakeholder of Thursday Night Football, with its live stream of the Cincinnati Bangles win over the Miami Dolphins averaging 11.7 million viewers across all platforms, according to Nielsen.
The performance represented a whopping 46% improvement over the 2021 week 4 TNF showing, which was confined to cable's NFL Network. TNF was up 6% week over week, according to Nielsen.
It should be noted that week 4 featured one of the lower performances for TNF last year. The NFL programming franchise was shared by Fox, Prime Video and NFL Network last season. It produced outsized ratings on Fox, and it averaged 16.4 million viewers for the season.
Things aren't going quite that well for Amazon. But adding the tech company's own metrics to Nielsen's delivered a 13.4 rating across all platforms.
That latter figure includes 531,000 viewers on local over-the-air affiliates in the home markets -- a performance that was no doubt hindered by power disruptions in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian.
