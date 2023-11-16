Amazon’s Black Friday NFL Gameplan Includes Special Deals, Product Drops

Amazon will be encouraging holiday shopping during Prime Video’s NFL telecast on Black Friday (November 24).

While Prime Video streams the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins on the day after Thanksgiving, Amazon said it will be offering special opportunities to shop with special deals and limited quantity product drops from brands including TCL, Dyson, Lego and Nintendo.

“Be sure to keep an eye out for exciting deals appearing on the screen as you watch, with new deals available each quarter during the game, as well as before kickoff and after the game ends,” Amazon said in a blog post.

Being able to sell products through Amazon is a key ingredient for many of the advertisers on the Thursday Night Football telecasts.

Viewers won’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch the game. Anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream the Black Friday Game.

Amazon said that the Black Friday game will feature the Thursday Night Football announcing crew, including play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Prime Video will present an extended pregame show featuring hosted by Charissa Thompson with Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.

Chef David Chang will be on hand to check in on tailgating at the stadium, provide tips on what to do with leftovers and to create a culinary surprise for the player of the game.

After the game, Garth Brooks will headline Amazon Music Live from his new bar in Nashville. The performance will also be available on Amazon’s Twitch streaming service.