Amazon Prime Video and NFL Set Full 'Thursday Night Football' Schedule
ESPN gets the NFL's first Thursday night game this season, Russell Wilson's return to Seattle, but Amazon has a pretty solid schedule lined up starting in Week 2
Granted, it will be Disney and ESPN that will air longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, just traded to the Denver Broncos, visiting his former team in the first game of the NFL regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8.
But as Amazon begins its reign as the exclusive licensor of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" package, it has some pretty compelling Thursday-night matchups lined up in Week 2 of the NFL regular season and beyond, as well, starting with last season's AFC runner-up Kansas City Chiefs hosting the also-contending Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15.
Former NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels will join ESPN college football color stalwart Kirk Herbstreit in the Amazon Prime Video booth this season, with Amazon paying around $1 billion a year to take over the regular season games franchise.
FULL 2022 THURSDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE DETAILED BELOW:
Pregame Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. ET. Kickoff Time 8:15 p.m. ET
Final Preseason Game - Thursday, Aug. 25: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Week 2 - Thursday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)
Week 3 - Thursday, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)
Week 5 - Thursday, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)
Week 6 - Thursday Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)
Week 7 - Thursday, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Week 8 - Thursday, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Week 9 - Thursday, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Week 10 - Thursday, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
Week 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
Week 13 - Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
Week 15 - Thursday, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
Week 16 - Thursday, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
