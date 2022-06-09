Univision’s Luis Silberwasser Switching Jerseys To Run Warner Bros. Discovery’s Sports Unit

Warner Bros. Discovery said it named Luis Silberwasser as chairman and CEO of its Sports division.

Silberwasser was most recently president of TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. Networks group and, earlier in his career, spent 16 years at Discovery Communications, where he helped build the company’s international business including live sports content.

Silberwasser will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Before Discovery acquired WarnerMedia, WarnerMedia’s sports business was run by Jeff Zucker, who also headed CNN. Zucker was forced to resign after failing to disclose a relationship with a longtime co-worker. Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, and Patrick Crumb, president of regional sports networks, will report to Silberwasser. Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe, will continue to report to Gerhard Zeiler, president of WBD International.

“I have known Luis for many years and have tremendous respect for how hard he works, how collaborative he approaches the job and his ability to build very successful global businesses and brands,” Zaslav said. “I am thrilled to be working with him again, and believe Luis’s strong international business relationships, leadership track record and passion for delivering the best content and consumer experience make him the ideal leader to oversee the continued growth and expansion of our world-class sports business.”

Between Turner Sports, Discovery’s Eurosports Networks and its BT Sports joint venture, WBD has rights to the NBA, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and NCAA basketball in the U.S. and rights to the Olympics, PGA Tour, ATP World Tour, cycling and soccer events in Europe. In Latin American countries, sports rights include European soccer governing body UEFA and several local soccer leagues.

The company’s four sports streaming services include Eurosport Player, which offers localized sports to customers in 52 European markets.

“I am delighted to join Warner Bros. Discovery during an exciting and innovative time especially for its newly integrated global sports business and the great team at the company which boasts some of the most compelling on-air talent, world-class production values and the broadest media rights in the world,” said Silberwasser. ”I truly feel like I am returning home under David’s dynamic and forward-thinking leadership and look forward to working with the global sports organization, our sports-rights partners and the entire WBD company to deliver the most compelling and exciting sports programming to our fans and audiences worldwide.” ■