Discovery Scores With First Olympics

Discovery Communications’ purchase of European TV rights for the Olympics paid off during the just-completed PyeongChang games, with about 58% of the population in the top 10 European markets watching the contests via free-to-air or pay TV, the company said Monday.

Discoverypurchased the European TV rightsto the Olympics in 2015 for the 2018-24 Games. According to Discovery, viewers across Europe watched the Games on Discovery’s own networks, like Eurosport, as well as with its broadcast partners across the continent, achieving a more than 90% TV audience share in Sweden and Norway. A record breaking 76 million users enjoyed the Games online, on social media and through the integrated Eurosport app, which includes free content and premium sport streaming service, the Eurosport Player.

Discovery will next carry the Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo.

“Discovery is proud of the consumer response to Eurosport’s coverage of the Olympic Games, brought to life by innovative production, the latest technology and local stories for 48 countries in 22 languages,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Much of what we set out to do in PyeongChang, never has been done before, highlighted by delivering every minute of the action in the first-ever digital Games across Europe.”



