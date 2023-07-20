KTSF San Francisco Seeks Asian Viewers in Sacramento

KTSF San Francisco, a top full-power station broadcasting in Chinese, is seeking additional Asian viewers in the Sacramento market.

Sacramento viewers can access KTSF programming free via VUit, Syncbak’s local TV streaming service. KTSF has been one of the most popular channels on VUit.

KTSF says Sacramento has about 663,904 Asian-American viewers. Between them the San Francisco and Sacramento markets have more than 2.8 million Asian-American consumers in 920,340 Asian-American households between the San Francisco and Sacramento markets. That would top the number of such viewers in Los Angeles or New York.

Many Asians in the Sacramento DMA have moved there from the San Francisco Bay Area, and are already familiar with KTSF and its ability to bring important content to Asian consumers in the Capital Region, the station said.

Commerce and transportation across San Francisco and Sacramento are closely intertwined and interdependent, with a large component of Sacramento Asian-Americans working for and commuting to jobs throughout the Bay Area, KTSF said.

KTSF has been available in Sacramento for a couple of years, but the station has never done a big marketing campaign in the area, marketing manager Kevin Ho said.

“The goal is to reach more Chinese audience in Sacramento, and serve them with our quality self-produced Chinese programming, as the Chinese population is growing rapidly in Sacramento,” Ho said.

KTSF isn’t doing any Sacramento-specific programming at this time, “but it is in our plan later this year or early next year,” he said.

Viewers in Sacramento can watch KTSF’s live local Chinese news at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., as well as a range of news, entertainment and information content.

KTSF was the first U.S. station to air Asian-language programming starting in 1976. In 1989 KTSF added its first Chinese-language newscast.