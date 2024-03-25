Keith Urban Lined Up to Mega Mentor on ‘The Voice’

Country star Keith Urban will be mega mentor on the current season of The Voice on NBC. He joins coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire and starts April 8. Urban and the coaches mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, which begin April 8.

“With his deep-seated passion for music, vast performing experience, versatility and musical virtuosity, Urban will provide invaluable advice to the artists alongside the coaches to bolster their unique strengths and elevate their performances,” said NBC.

Urban has four Grammy Awards and 13 CMAs. He was a judge on American Idol for seasons 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Previous mega mentors on the show include Reba McEntire, Ed Sheeran, Wynonna Judd and Snoop Dogg.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.