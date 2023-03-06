Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ As Coaches

Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join The Voice as coaches when the show starts a new season on NBC March 6. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton return as coaches. It is season 23.

From Chicago, Chance the Rapper won a Grammy in 2017 for a streaming-only mixtape, the first time an artist has done so. Not signed to a major label, Chance’s third mixtape was “Coloring Book” and his next project is “Star Line Gallery.”

From Ireland, Horan will release his third album, “The Show,” later this year. He got his start in One Direction.

The Voice format includes Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows.

Reba McEntire will be Mega Mentor in the Knockout round. She was previously Battle Advisor to Team Blake in The Voice’s inaugural season.

Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello were coaches last season. Shelton will depart after this season. He’s been with The Voice for its entire run.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Country singer Bryce Leatherwood won season 22 of The Voice. ■