Chance The Rapper Named Host of Kids Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper was named as host of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, which will be televised live March 22 from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Nominees for awards include Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X.

The show will be simulcast across CBSViacom cable networks Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nictoons and Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is sponsored by Barbie, Goldfish Flavor Blasted crackers, The Lego Group, Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, milk it! and Olive Garden.

Fans can cast votes at www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

“I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” said Chance the Rapper. “I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”

Before the KIds Choice Awards are given out ViacomCBS will stage a Nickelodeon Slimefest on the west coast for the first time. The event will be held at the Forum and feature performances by JoJo Silwa, Why Don’t We, French Montana, Blanco Brown and D’Arcy Lynne.

A VIP ticket to Slimefest includes admission to the Kids’ Choice Awards.