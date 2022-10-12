Blake Shelton to Leave ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton will depart The Voice after season 23, which happens in the spring. The singer has had 23 seasons on the NBC competition series.

Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join The Voice as coaches in season 23, along with Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Carson Daly continues to host.

Season 22 began September 19.

When the show launched, Shelton was a coach along with Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green. Shelton has eight wins on The Voice.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!”

Not signed to a major label, Chance’s third mixtape was “Coloring Book” and his next project is “Star Line Gallery.” “I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” said Chance. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Horan was in One Direction. His solo albums are “Heartbreak Weather” and “Flicker.” “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

The show’s current coaches are Shelton, Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers–the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," concluded Shelton. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"