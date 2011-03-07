BlakeShelton Named Fourth Coach of ‘The Voice'
Country
musician Blake Shelton will round out the group of four coaches for NBC's new
singing competition series The Voice,
the network announced Monday.
Shelton joins previously announced vocal coaches Christina
Aguilera, Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green. Each coach will select singers during
the blind audition round to mentor throughout the competition.
"We couldn't have a panel that
represented the hottest American music without a strong country presence, and
Blake is at the top of his game right now," said Paul Telegdy, EVP,
alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. "Not only is he
incredibly charismatic, but his passion for collaborating with and bringing the
best out of other talented artists makes him the perfect choice to round out
this ‘Dream Team' of musician coaches."
The Voice
premieres April 26.
