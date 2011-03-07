BlakeShelton Named Fourth Coach of ‘The Voice'

Country

musician Blake Shelton will round out the group of four coaches for NBC's new

singing competition series The Voice,

the network announced Monday.

Shelton joins previously announced vocal coaches Christina

Aguilera, Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green. Each coach will select singers during

the blind audition round to mentor throughout the competition.

"We couldn't have a panel that

represented the hottest American music without a strong country presence, and

Blake is at the top of his game right now," said Paul Telegdy, EVP,

alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. "Not only is he

incredibly charismatic, but his passion for collaborating with and bringing the

best out of other talented artists makes him the perfect choice to round out

this ‘Dream Team' of musician coaches."

The Voice

premieres April 26.