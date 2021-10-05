Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor

Ed Sheeran is joining The Voice as “Mega Mentor,” according to NBC, starting Oct. 25. The coaches this season are Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Sheeran will mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds.

“Utilizing his vast experience in songwriting, musical production and performing to provide multi-faceted mentorship, Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices and tailor the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance,” said NBC.

Snoop Dogg was a Mega Mentor last season.

The coaches choose the winner from their team to advance to the Live Playoffs.

Sheeran, 30, has four Grammys and has sold more than 50 million albums. From England, his latest album is “=” and comes out October 29.

The Voice is a production of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.