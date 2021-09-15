Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil,' 'Drew Barrymore' Only Two Daytime Shows To Gain in Pre-Labor Day Week

'Dr. Phil' one of only two shows to improve in week ended Sept. 5.

Dr. Phil and Drew Barrymore were the only two shows in daytime to improve in the pre-Labor Day session ended Sept. 5, 2021. CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil advanced 8% to a three-week-high 1.4 live plus same day national rating according to Nielsen Media Research, while CBS’ incoming sophomore Drew Barrymore added 25% to hit a six-week-high 0.5.

Topping the talkers for the 17th straight week, including one tie with Dr. Phil, was Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan with a steady 1.6 for its five repackaged episodes. Year-to-year, Live was the only daytime show to improve, adding 7%. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led the talkers with a 0.6, followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.5.

NBCU’s Maury held on to third place in households with a 0.9 for a third straight week with NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson’s reruns right behind at a 0.8.

Encores of Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 13% to a 0.7 after being heavily preempted and broken out by Nielsen on two of the five days. That tied Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and CBS’ Rachael Ray, both of which were steady.

Disney’s Tamron Hall and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos each gave back 14% to a 0.6. SPT’s Dr. Oz continued to operate at a 0.5 for a third week, tying Drew Barrymore. Warner Bros.’ The Real stalled at a 0.3 for the 16th straight week. CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 28th week in a row, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which stayed put for a 52nd straight week, making it one full year at a 0.2.

Most shows during the week were hit by preemptions and power failures as stations scrambled to cover the damage from Hurricane Ida as it caused power outages in Louisiana and flooding in New York City and its environs. Shows were also in repeats in the in-between-seasons week. The Nielsen TV season ended Aug. 29, but most shows don’t start their new seasons until Monday, Sept. 13 or later.

CBS’ Judge Judy remained at a 4.4 and was syndication’s third-highest rated show after Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud and CBS’ Wheel of Fortune.

CBS’ Hot Bench backtracked 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis maintained a 0.7 and a 0.6, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry sank 17% to a 0.5. Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court claimed a consistent 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Family Feud fell 2% but still led syndication and the games at a 5.5. Feud also led all of syndication for the full season, which ended Aug. 29, coming in at a 5.6 live plus same day household rating, while CBS’ Jeopardy! and Judge Judy tied for second place at a 5.2 by that measure. That’s the first time Feud has won the syndicated season since local people meters debuted in 1986, according to Debmar-Mercury. Feud also won the season among women 25-54 at a 2.0.

Wheel of Fortune accelerated 5% to a 4.5. Jeopardy! bounced back 5% to a 4.1 after sinking to a season-low 3.9 in the previous round with repeats drawn from the series’ “Around the World with Alex Trebek.”

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask were in line with the prior week’s 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.6 for the fourth consecutive week.

CBS’ Inside Edition added 10% to a 2.2 to lead the magazines, followed by sister show Entertainment Tonight at a steady 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held at a 0.8 for a fourth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra notched a second straight 0.7, despite running into numerous preemptions for college and pre-season NFL football, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which skidded 13%. CBS’ DailyMailTV slid 17% to a 0.5, matching its series low.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory pulled back 4% to a 2.3 but led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family all were flat at a 1.5, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs gained 13% to a 0.9, tying Modern Family. Disney’s Family Guy garnered a 0.8 for a fourth straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld slipped 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls, both of which were steady at a 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s off-net rookie Schitt’s Creek fell back 14% to a 0.6, tying Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom, both of which were steady.