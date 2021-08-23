'Kelly Clarkson' To Open Season 3 in New York City

Kelly Clarkson will open season three of her daytime syndicated talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a "Kellyoke" performance of Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World" and a week of shows taped in New York City.

The NBCUniversal-produced talk show is being shot at the Apple Room within Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in celebration of its season-three premiere starting Monday, Sept. 13. "Kellyoke" is the show's opening segment, in which Clarkson sings a cover of a song selected by a fan.

“We can’t wait to kick off our third season of The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrating New York City…a city that is known for its energy, resilience and the arts that have been inspiring me since I was a kid!” Clarkson said in a statement. “Now I warned people last season that mama would show up if I kept getting invited…well, no take-backs, here I am New York!”

Celebrity guests visiting the show in season three include Amy Adams, Selma Blair, Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Kandi Burruss, Ariana Grande, Kathy Hilton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Leslie Jones, Demi Lovato, LL Cool J, Chris Martin, Seth Meyers, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Nelly, Maury Povich, Ben Platt, Dan Reynolds, Sarah Shahi, Amandla Stenberg, Hannah Waddingham, Bowen Yang and Trisha Yearwood.

Also Read: Marketers Roll Up Sleeves as Shows Prep for Premiere

Throughout the "We Love New York" premiere week, daytime viewers will see moments that give back to communities across the country made possible by brand sponsors Citi and Hyundai. They'll also see in-show integrations spotlighting stories from brand partners Chime and Express.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal, airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and will be upgraded into later afternoon time slots on stations in major markets next fall after the end of Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which currently occupies those slots on NBC-owned stations and in many markets. Alex Duda executive produces and serves as showrunner; Clarkson also executive produces.