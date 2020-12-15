NBCU's 'Kelly Clarkson' Renewed for Two More Seasons

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been renewed in 75% of the US through its fourth season.

The NBC Owned Television Stations have renewed syndicated talk strip The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is produced and distributed by the renamed NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, for two more years, taking the show through the 2022-23 TV season, NBCUniversal said Tuesday.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together,” Traci Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement. “This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.”

The eponymous Kelly Clarkson launched its sophomore season in syndication this fall after having to go into remote production from Clarkson’s Montana ranch when the pandemic hit in the spring. Clarkson returned to the show’s Los Angeles studio at Universal Studios in September with both the show’s guests and audience chiming in remotely.

Clarkson joins its fellow sophomore talker, Disney-ABC’s Tamron Hall, with the renewal. Tamron Hall has been renewed for a third season in syndication on the ABC owned TV stations as well as on other broadcast station groups across the country.

In addition on Tuesday, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said it is partnering with the Video Call Center (VCC) to bring virtual guests to the company’s two conflict talkers, Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show. The technology allows remote guests to join production by clicking a texted or emailed hyperlink. Once they join, they are captured in a broadcast-quality ISO feed.

Maury’s producers also are using technology from VCC that allows them to display audio and video communication between show host Maury Povich and his virtual guests without lag.