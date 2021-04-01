Snoop Dogg To Be ‘Mega Mentor’ on ‘The Voice’

Snoop Dogg will be “mega mentor” on this season of The Voice on NBC. He joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts. He will first appear on the show Monday, April 19.

(Image credit: NBC)

During the Knockouts, artists are once again paired against a teammate, but select their own song to perform individually while their competitor watches. “Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances,” said NBC.

Snoop has released 19 studio albums and received 20 Grammy nominations. He is a host and executive producer on VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner and was host and exec producer on Joker’s Wild on TNT. He's a judge on TBS's Go-Big Show.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.