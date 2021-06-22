Ed Sheeran Lines Up Residency on ‘The Late Late Show’

Pop star Ed Sheeran will have a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden June 28 to July 1 on CBS. Sheeran will perform each night, and the week will feature what CBS calls “the television debut” of his new single, “Bad Habits,” which comes out on an album with the same name June 25. Sheeran will appear in-studio for an interview and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.

The English singer-songwriter, who is 30, has four Grammys. His albums include one called + and No. 6 Collaborations.

The Late Late Show is on weeknights 12:37 to 1:37 a.m. ET/PT. Besides airing on CBS, The Late Late Show can be streamed live and on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.

Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe executive produce the late-night program. Reggie Watts manages the band.