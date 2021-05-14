'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max May 27

HBO Max will premiere the unscripted special Friends: The Reunion May 27, marking the one-year anniversary of the streaming network’s launch. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.

Guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon.

Ben Winston directed the special. He’s an executive producer, along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer are executive producers as well.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produced the special in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Friends was on NBC from 1994 to 2004.