CBS Signs New Agreement With 'Late Late Show' Host Corden

CBS said it signed a new agreement with James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, that will keep the performer on as host of the program through August 2022.

“James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late night space,” said David Nevins, chief creative officer for the CBS Corporation.

“He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it’s exciting to extend our relationship well into the future," Nevins said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Corden has hosted the show since March 23, 2015. This year, he has been nominated for seven Emmys, the most of any single performer, for his work on The Late Late Show, his Carpool Karaoke specials, his Carpool Karaoke series for Apple and The World’s Best.

One edition of Carpool Karaoke, When Corden Met McCartney LIve from Liverpool, has been streamed nearly 150 million times on Facebook and YouTube.