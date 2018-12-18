Season 16 of ‘The Voice’ on NBC Feb. 25

The Voice returns for season 16 Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 26 on NBC. John Legend joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly returns as host.

MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television produce the show, which was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.

The Voice is averaging a 2.1 in viewers 18-49 and 10.7 million total viewers.

NBC shared other mid-season debutants. The Enemy Within, a spy-hunting thriller starring Jennifer Carpenter as a former CIA operative, debuts Feb. 25. Ken Woodruff created the show. Universal Television produces.

World of Dance is back for season three Feb. 26 on NBC, with its regular time slot on Sundays thereafter. Scott Evans hosts and Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo judge.

World of Dance is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Exec producers also include Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez and Matthew Everitt.

World of Dance averaged a 1.7 rating (18-49) and 7.2 million total viewers last season.

Season two of Good Girls starts Sunday, March 3. The cast of the show, about women dealing with the consequences of their criminal behavior, includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana and Lidya Jewett.

Universal Television produces the drama, which averaged a 1.5 rating and 6.1 million total viewers in season one.

A.P. Bio is back March 7. A comedy about a disgraced philosophy professor working at a school in Toledo, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell are in the cast.

A.P. Bio is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

The Village, about a Brooklyn apartment building with a tight community that battles a series of challenges, starts March 12. Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese and Warren Christie are in the cast.

The Village is produced by Universal Television and 6107 Productions.

Mike Daniels will write and executive produce. Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce the pilot. Jessica Rhoades also executive produces.