Wynonna Judd To Be Mega Mentor on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Wynonna Judd will be “Mega Mentor” on the current season of The Voice on NBC. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, she joins coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the three-way knockouts, which begin November 6.

Season 24 began last month.

Judd made her name in country music in the Judds, which included her and mother Naomi. Wynonna Judd released her self-titled debut album in 1992.

Reba McEntire was a Mega Mentor in season 23. Other Mega Mentors on The Voice have included Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg.

The Voice is on Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET and Tuesdays from 9-10 p.m. ET and is on Peacock the following day.

NBC calls it the network’s most-watched show with 8.6 million viewers per episode across all platforms (7-day viewing).

The Voice comes from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

Carson Daly hosts.