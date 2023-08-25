Julian Edelman Joins ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’

Julian Edelman has joined Fox NFL Kickoff and begins on the show this fall. Edelman won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, and was MVP of the 2019 Super Bowl. He retired in 2020 and spent a couple of seasons on Inside the NFL.

He joins host Charissa Thompson, analysts Charles Woodson and Michael Vick and reporter Peter Schrager on the Fox program. It airs Sundays at 11 a.m. ET, leading into Fox NFL Sunday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the Fox Sports family,” said Brad Zager, president of production and operations and executive producer. “His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen.”

Edelman was a quarterback at Kent State and a receiver in the NFL. He spent 12 years in the NFL, all with the Patriots.

“Joining Fox Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said. “I grew up watching the NFL on Fox on Sundays, and now being an analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented Fox NFL cast and crew.”

After he retired from the NFL, Edelman joined Inside the NFL on Paramount Plus as an analyst.

Edelman is also a partner in Coast Productions, producing scripted and unscripted projects.

Edelman was the star of the Showtime documentary 100% Julian Edelman.