Amazon Names Fox’s Charissa Thompson as Host for ‘Thursday Night Football’
By Jon Lafayette published
Thompson will host pregame, halftime and postgame show
Amazon Prime Video named Fox Sports’s Charissa Thompson as host for its pregame, halftime and postgame coverage surrounding its Thursday Night Football telecasts.
Thompson will retain her Fox NFL Kickoff hosting duties on Sundays.
“We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team,” said Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of Global Live Sports Production. “Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night.”
On Thursdays Thompson will be working with Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick live and on-site.
Amazon Prime Video hired Al Michaels to do play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit as analyst during games.
Thursday Night Football will kick off September 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Kansas City Chiefs. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
