Fox Sports to Air ‘The Perfect 10’ Documentary on Super Bowl Eve

On the eve of Super Bowl LVII, Fox Sports will air a new documentary saluting 10 football icons who have won both the Heisman Trophy and were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The documentary, The Perfect 10, debuts February rings together seven of the 10 athletes -- Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach, and Charles Woodson -- who have achieved the rare dual accomplishment in football. O.J. Simpson, Paul Hornung and Doak Walker round out the "perfect 10" list.

Actor Andre Braugher narrates the 90-minute documentary, according to Fox Sports.

“Fox Sports is thrilled to present audiences with the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons while celebrating their individual legacies as we head into Super Bowl Sunday,” said Fox Sports Vice President of Development & Original Programming Barry Nugent said in a statement. “We are delighted to be working with renowned actor Andre Braugher who graciously lent his powerful voice to bring each of these athletes personal and professional achievements to light.”

The Perfect 10 is executive produced by Brown, Woodson and Nugent, along with Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman and Charlie Dixon.■