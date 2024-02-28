Johali Carmona Named News Director at Telemundo Las Vegas

Johali Carmona has been named news director at KBLR Las Vegas, known as Telemundo Las Vegas. She starts immediately and reports to Andrew Deschapelles, the new president and general manager of the station.

Carmona had been an executive producer. She’s been at KBLR since 2016.

Carmona succeeds Marialcy Carreño as the station’s news director.

"Johali’s dedication and expertise make her the ideal candidate to lead our local news coverage now and well into the future,” said Deschapelles. “Her leadership will guide our team to new heights and ensure we build on our position as a leading, trusted source of information for the Spanish-speaking community in the Las Vegas region. We are excited for her on this well-earned role with our talented news team.”

Carmonas has also been a news producer at KBLR, and was executive producer-managing editor at Telemundo Colorado. She was also a reporter, producer and anchor at Barinas TV in Venezuela.

NBCUniversal owns KBLR.

Deschapelles was named president and general manager of KBLR last week. He held the same title at KTAZ Phoenix, KHRR Tucson and KTDO El Paso. He retains oversight of KTAZ and KHRR in addition to KBLR.

Deschapelles succeeded José Alberto Suárez, who was named president and general manager of WTMO Orlando, WRMD Tampa and WWDT Fort Myers earlier this month.