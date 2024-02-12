José Alberto Suárez Named President/GM of Telemundo Stations in Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers

José Alberto Suárez has been named president and general manager of WTMO Orlando, WRMD Tampa and WWDT Fort Myers, each one owned and operated by Telemundo. He has been president and general manager of Telemundo’s stations in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Fresno.

He will report to José Cancela, president of Telemundo Station Group.

Suárez succeeds Migdalia Figueroa, who was named president and general manager of WKAQ Puerto Rico January 29.

“José is a talented local media executive who has successfully guided several stations in our portfolio to expand their impact and achieve growth in diverse and varied markets,” said Cancela. “In addition to his proven record as a leader, he has significant hands-on experience in many critical areas of our business. I’m pleased José will continue the great work of Migdalia and her local teams in serving our communities.”

Cancela started in his role in late January.

Suárez led KCSO Sacramento and KNSO Fresno beginning in April 2019, and took on KBLR Las Vegas in January 2023. He was previously president and general manager of Telemundo-owned stations in Salt Lake City and San Antonio.

Before becoming a general manager, Suárez was director of creative services & programming at WTVJ Miami.