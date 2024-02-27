Jim Doty Named VP/General Manager of WCYB-WEMT in the Tri-Cities

Jim Doty has been named VP and general manager of WCYB-WEMT in the Tri-Cities market in Tennessee and Virginia. He comes from KERO Bakersfield, where he was VP and general manager at the Scripps station known as 23ABC.

Doty succeeds Steve Flint, who retired.

WCYB is an affiliate of NBC and The CW, and WEMT is a Fox station.

Before his time in Bakersfield, Doty was the general manager at Sinclair-owned WJAC Johnstown.

“We are thrilled Jim is returning to Sinclair to oversee the stations in the Tri-Cities,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of Local Media. “He has a proven record of successful station management, multi-media convergence selling experience and developing strong leadership teams, and we are looking forward to building on our momentum in the market.”

Doty has also worked at KPTM-KXVO Omaha, where he was general sales manager, and WCIA-WCFN Champaign and WPTY-WLMT Memphis, where he was director of sales. He was also local sales manager at KTKH Houston and WHTM Harrisburg.

“I am honored to lead the team at one of the most historic television stations in the country and excited to find all the Tri-Cities has to offer as I make it my home,” Doty said.

The Tri-Cities market, covering southwestern Virginia and northeastern Tennessee, is Nielsen’s No. 101. DMA.